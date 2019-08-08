PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man pleaded guilty Thursday to killing another man in southeast Portland in 2012 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Xabian Riley, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree and one count of unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the shooting in the 14800 block of Northeast Fremont Street.
Riley and two other men, Marcellus Allen, 28, and Tracey Lomax, 31, were previously found guilty in the shooting death of 29-year-old Kenneth Ray Henry; however, the Oregon Court of Appeals in 2017 reversed the convictions and remanded the cases back to Multnomah County for a new trial, the according to the attorney’s office.
Allen’s case was separated and, in 2018, he was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison, the attorney’s office says. Lomax’s trail is scheduled for November this year, according to the attorney’s office. Riley, according to the attorney’s office, will receive credit for time already served in custody, but no other credits that would make him eligible for early release.
Police in May 2012 found Henry, the victim, dead on the front steps of his home, the attorney’s office says. Law enforcement at the scene collected three .380 caliber shell casings from the scene, including one .380 caliber bullet, one 9-mm casing and one fired .22 caliber bullet, the attorney’s office says.
All three men after the shooting fled to a nearby apartment and were arrested the next day after a lengthy standoff with Portland police, according to the attorney’s office. After the standoff, law enforcement at the apartment found a .22 caliber revolver, a 9-mm handgun and a .380 caliber handgun, the attorney’s office says.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner later confirmed Henry died from nine gunshot wounds.
Riley will serve three years of post-prison supervision in addition to his prison sentence.
The attorney’s office notes that Allen was found guilty in July 2014 in a separate case of attempted aggravated murder for attempting to kill a critical witness in Henry’s death investigation. He received a 240-month prison sentence in that case, which was ordered to be served consecutively to the life in prison sentence imposed for his murder conviction, according to the attorney’s office.
He's got Two Stars on his neck, his mommy must be so proud.
