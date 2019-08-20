PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of stealing two cars and hitting a pedestrian several times before leading a police chase was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison Tuesday.
Quinton Franklin was arrested in August last year after police say he brandished a knife and forced his way into a teal Hyundai Santa Fe, which was already occupied by multiple people.
According to police, Franklin hit a pedestrian several times in the stolen car. After hitting the pedestrian, police say Franklin continued onto Interstate 5 near SW Capitol Highway and somehow flipped the stolen car, climbed out of the wreckage and forced his way into a Toyota Camry.
Police pursued Franklin and arrested him without incident on Southwest Multnomah Boulevard near Southwest 28th Avenue.
The pedestrian Franklin hit in the first vehicle was rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Franklin earlier this year pleaded no contest to charges including third-degree assault, hit-and-run with injuries, third-degree robbery, and driving while under the influence of intoxicants – DUII. A judge Tuesday denied Franklin’s motion to withdraw those pleas and sentenced him to two-and-a-half years in prison with three years of post-prison supervision. He was also ordered to pay just over $10,000 is restitution.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.