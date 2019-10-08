PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was sentenced to three years’ probation Tuesday after pleading guilty to threatening a mother and her son with a tree branch, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
The investigation started Aug. 3 when the mother found Brian Ray Lankford, 50, and another person on her property in the 1800 block of Southwest 14th Avenue and asked them to leave.
Lankford did not leave and started swinging a tree branch while yelling at the woman, according to the attorney’s office. While swinging the branch, Lankford walked toward the woman’s car, where her son was watching, the attorney’s office says.
A neighbor told investigators he saw Lankford near the car hitting the ground with the branch. He said he believed Lankford was trying to threaten the victim and waited with her until police arrived.
As part of his sentence, the court ordered Lankford to abide by all conditions of the Multnomah County Justice Reinvestment Program and any conditions imposed by his probation officer. The court also ordered Lankford to not have contact with the victim or her son and prohibited him from being on the woman’s property.
Lankford is not allowed to possess weapons and must attend drug and alcohol treatment as well as mental health treatment. If Lankford is unsuccessful meeting the conditions of his probation, the court could impose additional sanctions, including 25-60 months in prison, the attorney’s office says.
