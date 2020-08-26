HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) – A man growled at deputies and tried to bite one of them after crashing a stolen car through a portable toilet and into a ditch in Happy Valley on Wednesday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Brian Adam Gallagher, 29, of The Dalles, fled after crashing the Ford Crown Victoria through the porta potty near Hemrich Road. The sheriff’s office said the porta-potty was “utterly destroyed” and that the car had been reported as stolen by Gresham police.
Gallagher then tried to jump into the passenger seat of a passing vehicle when the driver stopped to check on him, and when that failed, he tried to jump into the bed of a pickup, the sheriff’s office said.
Gallagher then began running through people’s yards on Hemrich Road, ignoring deputies’ commands to stop, jumping a fence, and hiding in a creek bed inside a thick blackberry bush, according to deputies.
Law enforcement found Gallagher quickly and said he “growled and snarled at deputies while crawling around on all fours looking for an escape route”.
Deputies said Gallagher refused to exit the bush, waved a stick at them, and attempted to bite a deputy on the leg before he was removed from the bush.
Gallagher was fitted with a “spit shield” before being transported to an area hospital and later booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges including two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of attempt to elude police officer, assault in the fourth degree, and reckless driving. His bail was set at $100,000.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.