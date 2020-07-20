Man guilty except for insanity of murdering 80-year-old father in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A man was found guilty except for insanity of murdering his father in Beaverton.
A judge issued the verdict involving Gregory Dennis Hall, 49, last week on one count of murder with a firearm. He was arrested in April 2018.
Investigators said Hall’s father called 911 to report that his son shot him at a home on Southwest Hoodview Place.
Hall was taken into custody at the scene.
The victim, 80-year-old Dennis Robert Hall, was found on the kitchen floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Dennis Hall died in the ambulance on his way to the hospital.
The Washington County District Attorney’s office said evidence in the case included a written confession from Gregory Hall. Gregory Hall told detectives he was in an argument with his father before the shooting.
“It was evident that the defendant suffered from a chronic mental illness, but he told psychologists with the Oregon State Hospital that he killed his father out of anger,” according to the district attorney’s office.
The district attorney’s office stated doctors with Oregon State Hospital determined Gregory Hall did not meet the criteria for a finding of guilty except for insanity, however Judge Andrew Erwin agreed with the defense psychologist that due in large part to a lack of adequate medication, the defendant was indeed guilty except for insanity.
Sentencing is scheduled for July 29.
