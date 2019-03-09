Man hit and killed by driver along TV Hwy near Cornelius

A man is dead after he was hit by a car near Cornelius.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on TV Highway near Northwest 334th AVenue around 7 p.m. Saturday.
Deputies say the 59-year-old man appeared to be trying to cross the highway when he was struck by a 20-year-old driver.
They say the area the man was crossing in an area that isn't well lit, and the speed limit is 55 miles-per-hour.
Deputies say the driver stayed at the scene, and they are investigating if the driver was impaired behind the wheel.
The sheriff's office is also looking for a second car that may have hit the man, but may not have known.
The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.
TV Highway will remain closed until at least midnight as deputies invesigate the crash.
