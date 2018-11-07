WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian died after being struck by multiple vehicles on Interstate 5 Wednesday morning.
Oregon State Police said the crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near milepost 274.
The 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash investigation is ongoing, but troopers said emergency dispatchers had been receiving calls about a person standing in the roadway.
Before emergency crews could arrive, Brian Caine of Bellevue, Washington, was struck by multiple vehicles, according to troopers.
Southbound I-5 was closed about three miles north of Woodburn for about 6 and a half hours. OSP said Ehlen Road at the Aurora-Donald Interchange was being used as a detour route.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
