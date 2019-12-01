CASCADE LOCKS, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police say a man died after he walked out in front of traffic on Interstate 84 near Cascade Locks Saturday evening.
The crash happened at about 7 p.m. on westbound I-84 near milepost 51.
OSP says 32-year-old Kevin Burrows-Ellenburg from Boise, Idaho, stepped into traffic and was hit by a car.
The impact threw him into the other lane where he was hit again by an SUV.
Burrows-Ellenburg was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP says both drivers remained at the scene and are cooperating with investigators.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
