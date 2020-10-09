KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - A 70-year-old man died when he was hit by a driver in Keizer, and police are searching for the hit-and-run suspect.
Emergency crews responded to the 6100 block of Windsor Island Road North at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
A 70-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers said he was the apparent victim of a collision involving a vehicle.
The driver who struck the man did not remain at the scene.
Keizer Police Department officers and Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing to investigate, and no further information was released Friday.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
