PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police said a man is dead after being cited and released, running into traffic on I-84 and being hit by a MAX train on Saturday afternoon.
The Portland Police Bureau said just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, it responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at a home in the 8600 block of North Broadway. Officers said the victim was working upstairs and said the suspect came all the way upstairs and stood over her. She demanded that he leave, but he only did when the victim's husband and sons came to her aid.
Traffic #ALERT: Two lanes of westbound I84 are closed while officers investigate a @TriMet MAX train crash involving a pedestrian at about NE 62nd Ave. The pedestrian is deceased. @PPBTraffic Major Crash Team is on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/puJVKPn6b9— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 5, 2021
An officer later located the suspect in the 9000 block of Northeast Schuyler Street. He was arrested but due to booking restrictions, could not be taken to jail. The officer issued him citations for trespassing and an unrelated warrant and he was released.
Just after 2:30 p.m., PPB responded to reports of a person running around on I-84 west near Northeast 68th Avenue. Callers said he had a large rock and a pipe in his hands and was swinging them at passing cars.
As officers were trying to get traffic stopped so they could approach, they received updated information that he had run in front of a passing MAX train. They later found the man dead. The officers confirmed it was the same man from the earlier trespassing call.
UPDATE: MAX Blue, Green and Red lines resuming regular service from earlier collision between a train and pedestrian near NE 82nd Ave. Expect delays through 6:30 p.m. as service is being restored.— TriMet Service Alerts (@trimetalerts) June 6, 2021
Police have not released the man’s name.
If anyone witnessed any part of this incident and has not talked to officers, please contact traffic crash investigator Officer Garrett Dow at Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-5070. Please reference case number 21-152466.
(4) comments
people like this can get help, if they want it, they don't and you can't strap them down
The upside is, he didn't kill someone else.
This is your community on meth.
Sad the the mentality ill have to die because of the liberal administration not providing help.
Be careful what you vote for!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.