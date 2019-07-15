CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) - A man walking across Interstate 205 in Clackamas County was hit and killed Monday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the scene in the Clackamas area near Highway 212 at 5:05 a.m.
Investigators said a man was walking east crossing the northbound lanes when he was hit by the driver of a cargo van.
The man who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
