Man hospitalized after calling 911 to report home invasion in Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a reported home invasion that left one man hospitalized in Forest Grove.
Officers responded to a burglary report on the 1000 block of Willamina Avenue at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday.
Investigators said Brian Couture, 40, called 911 to report an unknown person had entered his home through a sliding glass door.
He said a struggle occurred and the suspect left before officers arrived.
Couture was not responsive when officers arrived at the home. He was taken to the hospital and listed in fair condition Thursday.
Officers and deputies from multiple agencies investigated and a K-9 team searched the area, but did not locate a suspect.
Forest Grove police said they do not believe there is any imminent threat to the public in connection with this case.
Investigators are asking anyone who had contact with Couture during the last week to contact the Forest Grove Police Department at 503-992-3260 and ask to speak to a detective.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.