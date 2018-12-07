Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting at Fred Meyer in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say a man was hospitalized Friday night after an officer-involved shooting in northeast Portland.
The shooting occurred at the Hollywood Fred Meyer store in the 3000 block of Northeast Weidler Street. Officers responded to a report of an armed person at the Starbucks located inside Fred Meyer.
No officers were injured and the suspect was rushed to a Portland hospital by ambulance. His current condition is not clear.
One shopper at Fred Meyer said he heard multiple gunshot and saw police tackle a man to the ground.
Police say there is no risk to residents in the area. Officers are investigating.
HUGE police presence - officer involved shooting at this NE Fred Meyer off NE Broadway. Shoppers tell me they ran after hearing about 9 shots fired. One man says he watched police tackle a man to the ground. #fox12 @FredMeyerStores #portland pic.twitter.com/addH8KHtAJ— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) December 8, 2018
