VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A man was critically injured after a semi-truck he was driving Sunday morning rolled over on Interstate 205.
The Vancouver Fire Department said three of its engines and a ladder truck responded at 7:48 a.m. to the I-205 southbound exit to westbound Highway 14 to a reported crash involving a semi-truck. At the scene, the first personnel to arrive found an unconscious driver in the cab of the semi, which had rolled over. The man was receiving care from an off-duty Pararescueman from the 304th Rescue Squadron for the Air Force Reserve Command out of Portland and an off-duty Portland firefighter.
The victim was extricated from the semi by Vancouver firefighters, an effort that took 25 minutes. Once the man was freed, he was transported by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition. As of Monday morning, the victim’s identity nor current condition are known. Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash.
