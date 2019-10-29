PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed in north Portland late Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
The incident occurred in the 8500 block of North Albina Avenue around 4:50 p.m.
The man was transported by ambulance to a hospital. His condition was not immediately clear.
No suspect has been arrested. Police say there is no threat to the community.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the bureau’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
