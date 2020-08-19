Man hospitalized in downtown Portland attack caught on camera: ‘They wouldn’t let me get up’

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An attack in downtown Portland was caught on camera, and now the victim is home from the hospital and telling FOX 12 about the ordeal.
Adam Haner still has visible trauma from Sunday night’s assault near Southwest 4th Avenue and Taylor Street, in the area where ongoing protests and riots have occurred.
Haner said he and his girlfriend were downtown to pick up her car, when they stopped at a convenience store. Haner said he saw a woman being attacked and robbed of her backpack.
Haner said he tried to step in between the woman, who he did not know, and her attackers.
Haner said the crowd taunted him, with some calling him a white supremacist. His girlfriend, Tammie Martin, was then shoved to the ground and punched.
Haner and Martin left in their separate vehicles. Haner said the power steering failed in his pickup at Broadway and Taylor, and that’s when he was attacked.
“And before I even got my door open someone was yanking me out and I hit the ground. And then I sat there for a while and they wouldn't let me get up,” Haner told FOX 12.
The video posted online shows attackers repeatedly striking Haner, before he is kicked in the head. Haner was knocked unconscious.
Some on social media have attributed the attack to Black Lives Matter protesters, but Haner said that’s not true. He said he has marched in BLM protests.
He described the attackers as street fighters looking for trouble.
“I was just standing for myself as a citizen, and if you can’t do that on a street, then what can you do?” Haner said.
Police identified a wanted suspect in the attack as 25-year-old Marquise Love.
Haner said all he wants to do now is heal and get on with his life. And while he says he has no ill will toward anyone, he says this is part of a change in the community.
“Getting a drink at a 7-Eleven in Portland, Oregon is a different story than it was two months ago,” Haner said.
GoFundMe pages have been set up for both Haner and Martin.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Haner should sue wheeler and hardesty for millions along with the city and BLM.
If they want to hold the police liable for doing their jobs those 4 entities are liable too.
