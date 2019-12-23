GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a high-speed rollover crash in Gresham Monday night, police said.
The Gresham Police Department said officers responded to the single-vehicle crash near Southeast 182nd Avenue and Southeast Yamhill Street at 9:25 p.m.
The Gresham Fire Department said the car rolled several times before coming to rest against an office building.
Firefighters said the force of the crash was so great that the car’s engine and transmission were torn from the vehicle and ended up in the parking lot of the business where the car came to a rest. A fire hydrant was also destroyed in the crash.
The car caught fire, but crews extinguished the fire before it could spread to anything else.
Police said a witness saw the man who was the driver run from the scene. He has not been located.
A passenger was found inside the vehicle with injuries described as life-threatening. The man was transported to a hospital. His current condition is not known.
Police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
The crash investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the GPD tip line at 503-618-2719.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
