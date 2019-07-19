WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) – A man suffered severe burns in a fire that ignited at a home in Washougal and was rescued by his neighbor early Friday morning.
Firefighters responded to the residence in the 2100 block of 37th Street at 4:17 a.m. and found the fire was fully involved.
The Camas-Washougal Fire Department said one burn victim, the sole occupant of the home at the time, was reported in the fire. The man was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
A house fire sent one man to the hospital with severe burns this morning. The Fire Chief says a neighbor broke into the garage to rescue him @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/HO1wg6kNkA— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) July 19, 2019
As of 5:30 a.m., firefighters were trying to extinguish hot spots.
The CWFD is the home is a total loss from the fire.
Matt Sullivan, the neighbor who saved the victim, told FOX 12 that his wife first spotted the fire.
He said he ran out of his own home to the house on fire and started beating on the door, then broke a window to yell in but got no answer.
Sullivan then heard the victim shout that he was trapped in the garage. The garage door was then pulled open from the bottom, allowing enough space for the victim to crawl out.
Sullivan said the victim "was calm but he was all covered in soot and his hands were burned pretty bad. He had a couple of burns on his face."
The victim's current condition is not known. His injuries were described by the CWFD as severe.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The CWFD Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.
The CWFD was assisted at the scene by crews from East County Fire and Rescue and the Vancouver Fire Department.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.