Man hurts leg in fall from rope swing into Molalla River

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A rescue team pulled a 58-year-old man from the Molalla River Monday after the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says he fell from a rope swing and hurt his leg.
The sheriff’s office says the man after the fall in a rural area off Molalla Forest Road likely fractured his leg.
Deputies say the man fell from a rope swing and hurt his leg. Photo provided by Clackamas Co. Sheriff's Office.
The man fell to the bottom of an embankment, which required a technical/rope rescue team to get him out and to the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
The rescue occurred just after 12 p.m. near mile post 6.
Deputies report the man, who is from California, was conscious and alert during the whole operation.
Molalla and Clackamas County firefighters were also on scene Monday.
