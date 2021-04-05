OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say they have identified a man’s body that was found in the Willamette River on March 26.
At 11:30 a.m. deputies responded to a report of a body floating in the river. It had been spotted downstream of the Sport Landing Boat Ramp by a passing boater on a fishing-guide expedition.
A man was later found floating face down in 2-3 feet of water, along the riverbank near 1900 Clackamette Drive in Oregon City. The man was found partially clothed, covered in mud and plant growth.
Following an investigation, autopsy at the Oregon State Police Crime Lab, and family notifications, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office can now identify the deceased as 40-year-old Samuel Lee Brooks. According to deputies he frequented the Milwaukie area.
The official cause of death is still undetermined and toxicology reports are pending. Authorities are asking for the public's help as they investigate the circumstances leading up to his death.
Anyone who had contact with Samuel Lee Brooks before his death or has other information relevant to this case is urged to contact the sheriff’s office tip line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference CCSO Case # 21-006164.
