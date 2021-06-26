PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau has identified the man shot and killed by an officer on Thursday evening in Northeast Portland.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Northeast Holladay Street just after 7 p.m. to a reported welfare check regarding a white man dressed in all black at a motel. When police arrived at the scene with paramedics, PPB said they encountered a man matching the description and an officer shot the man.

The officer was identified as Curtis Brown, an 18-year veteran assigned to the North Precinct.

The man identified as Michael Ray Townsend, 40, was taken to a hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead at the hospital. An autopsy performed by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound. Townsend’s family has been notified of his death.

The case remains under investigation.