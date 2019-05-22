PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Investigators said 75-year-old Marlin Larsen was behind the wheel of that large boat that crashed on the Columbia River in Astoria almost two years ago. The boat crashed into the smaller fishing boat, forcing three people to jump into the water.
Fortunately, the three people on that fishing boat survived.
On Wednesday, one of them was here in Portland to help spread the word about boating safety.
The U.S. Coast Guard hosted Wednesday’s safety event at the Gleason Boat Ramp in north Portland.
They discussed a number of safety topics like making sure you're prepared before you go out on the water and a survivor of that Astoria boat crash was there to emphasize the importance of wearing a life jacket.
Chris McMahon said he was out fishing with a couple friends on Aug 12, 2017 when they realized another boat was speeding toward them.
He said at first, he thought the driver of the other boat would see them and turn around.
But he quickly realized that wasn't going to happen, he and his friends jumped into the water and none of them had life jackets on.
That, he said, was the scariest part.
“I mean, that's big water. And it's very unnatural to jump out of a perfectly working boat just to fend for yourself. Everything's unknown,” McMahon said.
“We did make mistakes, obviously not wearing life jackets was one of them, because being in the water...I can't even describe how that feels to have your friends struggling to tread water right next to you and you know that there's nothing you can do for them,” he added.
Despite that ordeal, McMahon is still an avid fisherman.
But ever since then he said he always wears a life jacket on his boat and he makes sure everyone else on board is wearing one too.
As for the 75-year-old driver of the boat that hit them, he was arrested and charged with assault and reckless endangering.
But he died a few months later and the case was dismissed.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
