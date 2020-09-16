GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) - A man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in Grants Pass, according to the department of public safety.
The shooting occurred Wednesday morning after the man tried to steal a truck near the 1400 block of Wineteer Lane and later rushed at officers with gardening tool, law enforcement said.
Police first responded to the scene after a job site worker found the suspect inside a home under construction in the area. The suspect fled the scene after the job site worker challenged him, police said.
The suspect tried to steal a nearby truck but was not successful, and was later found by officers in a nearby backyard. Police said the man was making statements to harm himself. Officers contacted him and tried to de-escalate the situation, but within minutes, the suspect rushed at officers with a gardening tool.
Police said the man had previously tried to harm himself with the tool. One of the officers deployed less lethal bean bags rounds and three of the officers fired their duty weapon. Officers administered first aid and the man was transported to Three River Medical Center and is currently in critical condition. No officers were hurt.
The Josephine County Major Crimes Team was activated, and the Oregon State Police Criminal Division will lead the investigation.
