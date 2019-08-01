CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A water rescue team pulled a swimmer from the Clackamas River Thursday, and the man is now in critical condition, according to Clackamas Fire District #1.
The rescue team responded to High Rocks Park in Gladstone around 1:35 p.m. and found the man in about 30 feet of water somewhere down stream of the park, according to the fire district.
Firefighters estimate the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, had been underwater for 10 to 12 minutes. They attempted life-saving measures, including CPR, after pulling the man from the water.
The man was transported to an area hospital by ambulance in critical condition. No additional details were immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.