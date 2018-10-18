MOUNT ST. HELENS (KPTV) - A hiker on Mount St. Helens died after falling and hitting his head Thursday.
Emergency crews were notified about the fall at around 2 p.m.
Skamania County Sheriff Dave Brown said the fall occurred in the Monitor Ridge area, at about the 6,700-foot level of the mountain.
The man’s group performed CPR for nearly two hours. A medic was dropped from a helicopter to assist with emergency aid, but the 44-year-old man was pronounced dead.
Crews are now working to send additional equipment up the mountain as part of the recovery operation.
The man’s name has not been released.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
