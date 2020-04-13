Man in Maryland arrested, accused of robbing 3 Portland banks in under 40 minutes

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested in Maryland in connection with a series of bank robberies in Portland earlier this year, according to FBI officials in Oregon.
The robberies occurred on Feb. 14 at the Bank of the West in the 410 block of Northwest Broadway, the OnPoint Community Credit Union in the 2000 block of West Burnside Street, and the HomeStreet Bank of Northwest 23rd Avenue, according to a federal criminal complaint.
Together, it took John W. Lubow, 55, less than 40 minutes to rob the businesses, threatening at each robbery that he was armed with a weapon, law enforcement said. Portland police responded to all three robberies, garnering media attention and generating tips for law enforcement.
Lubow was arrested in Anne Arundel County in Maryland last week on federal charges out of Oregon. He is awaiting extradition to Oregon.
