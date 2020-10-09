STAYTON, OR (KPTV) - A man in a motorized wheelchair died after being struck by a pickup driver in Stayton, according to police.
Emergency crews responded to Fern Ridge Road and North Third Avenue at 1:36 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators said David Roads, 75, of Stayton, was crossing Fern Ridge Road in his wheelchair when he was struck by the driver of a Chevrolet pickup.
Roads was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police said Friday.
The driver of the pickup remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police said they do not suspect alcohol or drugs as factors in this collision.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.