PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Deputies have identified a suspect in the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old at a house party in Washington County.
Torrey Caprice Brumfield, 20, is facing charges including murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting in the 17700 block of Northwest Connett Meadow Court.
Fermin Alonso Jr. was shot and killed at a short-term rental house Sept. 30, 2018, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies who responded to the shooting found Alonso Jr. with life-threatening injuries; he was transported to a local trauma hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to law enforcement.
Brumfield is currently in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections serving a sentence on unrelated charges related to a stolen vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. He will be returned to Washington County to face new charges.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
