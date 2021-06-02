WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man in what investigators say was one of the worst cases of stalking in Washington County has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison.

Bo Hans Parker, 37, pleaded guilty to stalking, coercion, and identity theft on Friday afternoon, according to court documents.

Parker was accused of going to extreme lengths to stalk his victims and try and destroy their reputations and the reputations of their loved ones. FOX 12 spoke with one of his victims in 2019 who said Parker kept harassing her and would find out where she was staying after she tried to leave him.

Detectives said Parker would stalk women who he would usually meet online. Court documents state another victim was also sent alarming texts and emails, one of them threatening to have strangers rape her after they broke up. Documents state also state she was sent pictures and threats of her horse being killed from a fake number believed to be Parker.

After he pleaded guilty last week, Parker was sentenced to two years in jail with credit for time served and ordered to pay back $500 in restitution.