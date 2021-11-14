LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon State Police said a pedestrian died after being hit by a semi-truck on I-5 near Albany on Saturday night.

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 99E in Oregon City OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist died after hitting a van on Highway 99E in Oregon City on Saturday night, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, troopers responded to I-5 southbound near milepost 234 outside Albany. They learned a man was laying down on the northbound side of I-5 and then began running across the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate. As he crossed into the southbound lanes of travel, a car swerved to avoid hitting him. Behind that car, a semi-truck traveling in the southbound slow lane could not avoid colliding with him head-on.

The man has been identified as 39-year-old Daniel Montoya of Albany. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound lanes were closed for the investigation.