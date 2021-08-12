MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 52-year-old man was indicted for multiple charges including manslaughter following a deadly crash in Marion County earlier this month.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Georgi Cam was indicted for second-degree manslaughter, fourth-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and reckless driving. Cam surrendered at the Marion County Jail on Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with a deadly crash that occurred on Aug. 1 on Waypark Drive Northeast, east of Howell Prairie Road Northeast.

The sheriff's office said an investigation revealed that Cam was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette eastbound when he collided with a westbound 2005 Ford Explorer. The passenger in the Chevrolet, identified as Erofei Cam, 57, of Gervais, was pronounced dead at the scene. Cam and the driver of the Ford were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

Cam is currently booked at the Marion County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at 2:30 p.m. No additional information about the investigation has been released at this time.