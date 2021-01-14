Man indicted in connection to killing of Waldport city councilor

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Jack Sigler has been indicted on second degree murder and burglary charges in the death of Waldport City Councilor Mark Campbell.
On December 6, 2020, deputies responded to a reported burglary in progress along S. Crestline Drive in Waldport.
When deputies arrived, they found Campbell unresponsive inside the apartment. He was stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
For more than a month, the Lincoln County Major Crimes Team gathered evidence, contacted witnesses, and held several interviews. They presented their case to a Grand Jury in Lincoln County on Wednesday, and they indicted Sigler on Thursday.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received assistance in the criminal investigation from the Oregon State Police, Newport Police Department, Lincoln City Police Department and the Lincoln County D.A.’s office.
No further details were released about the investigation.
