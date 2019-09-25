PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 38-year-old man is facing charges for raping and sexually assaulting a woman in Portland as a result of a project aimed at processing thousands of untested sexual assault evidence kits, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Leslie L. Thornton is facing the indictment as a result of a previously untested sexual assault kit, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says. The indictment was returned Sept. 10 and charges Thornton with two counts of rape in the first degree, two counts of sodomy in the first degree and two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.
According to court documents, the investigation started Nov. 5, 2011 when police responded to the intersection of Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest Market Street, which is near Portland State University, to investigate a reported sex crime involving Thornton and a 43-year-old woman. Thornton at the time was listed as being unsheltered, the attorney’s office says.
Thornton was arrested and a charging documents was filed Nov. 7, but the court dismissed the charges, and the case was unable to proceed. The attorney’s office says it can’t comment on the dismissal.
Thornton was arraigned Wednesday and booking into the Multnomah County Jail. According to the attorney’s office, this is the tenth case to be indicted under the Multnomah County District Attorney's Sexual Assault Kit Backlog Elimination Project.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
