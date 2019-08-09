PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 23-year-old man was indicted Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Portland bar.
Willie Mitchell was arrested earlier this year in Eugene on an outstanding warrant related to the murder of 29-year-old Trayontay Jones.
Jones was found shot April 19 outside Shake Bar on Northwest 4th Avenue, which is in Portland’s Old Town Chinatown area. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but Jones died before medical personnel arrived at the scene.
Following Mitchell’s arrest, law enforcement continued to investigate the matter, including presenting evidence before a grand jury.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says Mitchell is charged with one count of murder in connection with Jones’ death.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.