PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was taken to the hospital after an early morning shooting in northeast Portland.
Just after 5 a.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of Northeast Jarrett Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered evidence of gunfire and found at least three parked cars with bullet holes.
About 15 minutes later, officers received information that a male patient had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say the man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the bureau’s Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
