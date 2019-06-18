Man injured after home catches fire in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A man was hospitalized with injuries after a house caught fire Tuesday evening in Beaverton, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
Crews rushed to the 8000 block of Southwest 190th Avenue just after 8 p.m. and doused the flames.
The extent of damage to the property was not immediately clear.
Fire investigators will work to determine where and how the fire started, according to TVF&R. No other injuries were reported.
