PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man is recovering from a gunshot wound after a shooting in the St. Johns Neighborhood in north Portland.
Officers responded to a shooting call near North Lombard Street and North Chicago Avenue on Thursday afternoon. When they arrived they found a male victim nearby who was transported to a hospital and is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.
North Lombard Street and North Chicago Avenue are closed to traffic and pedestrians as the investigation takes place.
No information has been released about a possible suspect.
If anyone has any information about this shooting, please refer to case number 21-87026 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0400.
Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
