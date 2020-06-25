PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a shooting in north Portland that left a man injured Thursday evening.
At about 8:53 p.m., officers responded to the area of North Alberta Street and North Interstate Avenue on reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. The victim was then taken to a local hospital to be treated. His condition is unknown at this time.
Police do not believe there is a threat to the community.
Officers secured the crime scene, and the Gun Violence Reduction Team is responding to assist in the investigation.
Both southbound vehicular traffic and southbound TriMet MAX traffic have been closed on North Interstate Avenue at North Alberta Street.
Anyone with information about the shooting who has not been contacted by investigators is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
