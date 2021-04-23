PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officers say one person was hurt after a shooting Friday morning in north Portland.
At 11:49 a.m., officers from the north precinct responded to the 300 block of North Lombard Street on the report of a man being shot in the Piedmont neighborhood. The victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
The investigation and interviews are still taking place. No arrests have been made.
If anyone has any information about this shooting, please e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-108858.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
It's almost like North Portland, or even Portland in general, is not safe.
