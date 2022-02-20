CORNELIUS, Ore. (KPTV) – One person was injured, and another was arrested after a shooting early Sunday morning in Cornelius, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to Mojitos Bar and Grill on Baseline Street. Several people called 911 and reported a person was shot and the suspect had left. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with two gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Detectives identified the suspect as 20-year-old Jose Ceja-Sanchez. He was found and taken into custody at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. He was taken to the Washington County Jail on charges of attempted murder and assault.