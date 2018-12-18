KELSO, WA (KPTV) - A Kelso man was taken to the hospital after his house caught fire Monday night.
Crews with Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Longview Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Northwest 2nd Avenue just before 9 p.m.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found a one-story home half engulfed in flames. Crews learned that a man and his dog were still inside the home.
Fire officials said the man was rescued through a bedroom window, and the dog was found in another room in the home.
The man was taken to Peace Health St. John Medical Center and treated for smoke inhalation and burns. He was later transferred to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.
Officials said the dog was given oxygen by firefighters and later taken to a local emergency veterinarian.
The damage estimate is about $60,000. The cause is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
