Man injured in NE Portland, police investigating

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in northeast Portland on Sunday.
Police say it happened just before 8:00 p.m. in the in the 9200 block of Northeast Irving Street. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers secured the scene and the Gun Violence Reduction Team responded to assist in the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting and has not been contacted by investigators are asked to call the GVRT tip line at (503)-823-4106.
