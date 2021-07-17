PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said a man was stabbed following a fight in Old Town on Saturday afternoon.
PPB said just after 1 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a disturbance at Northwest Third Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street. Officers found a man bleeding from a serious wound to his leg. They applied a tourniquet to stem the bleeding. The patient was then taken to the hospital and treated. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police later found the suspect at Northwest Fifth Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street. Police detained the man and he was interviewed by detectives. Police said they believe the man acted in self-defense. He has been released without charges pending further investigation. Officers seized a knife as evidence.
If anyone has more information, you’re asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-195841.
