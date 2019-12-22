Man injured in overnight shooting in Portland's Lloyd neighborhood

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man was injured in a shooting in Portland’s Lloyd neighborhood early Sunday.
Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Northeast Multnomah Street on reports that shots were fired in the area. When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence of gunfire.
Police also learned that a man was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team has responded to assist in this case.
No information about the suspect was immediately available.
If anyone has information about the shooting and has not been contacted by investigators, they are asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
