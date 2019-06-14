SALEM, OR (KPTV) - One person was taken to a hospital after a house caught fire in Salem on Friday morning.
At around 5:15 a.m., Marion County Fire District #1 crews responded to the report of a fire on the 4300 block of Munkers Street Southeast.
Officials said a man was rescued from the house and taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Roads in the area are closed while crews remain at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Marion County Fire District #1 was assisted by Salem, Keizer, Aumsville and Turner Fire districts.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.