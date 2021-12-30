SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person Thursday morning.
Just before 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Pine Street Northeast and Broadway Street Northeast.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Salem Health for treatment.
Officers searched the area, but did not locate the suspect. Police said there is no known danger to the public.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are being released at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Salem Police Tips Line at 503-588-8477.