PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting at a motel room in northeast Portland Sunday morning.
Just after 6 a.m., officers responded to a room at the Budget Inn, located at 11417 NE Sandy Blvd., on a report that someone had been shot.
Officers searched the area, but did not find anyone who had been injured by gunfire.
Police said staff at a Portland hospital notified the Bureau of Emergency Communications that a man had arrived at their emergency department with a gunshot wound.
Officers learned the injured man had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle from the Budget Inn. His injury is believed to be non-life-threatening.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Based on information learned in the investigation, they do not believe there is a danger to the community.
No further details were released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
