MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man was injured in a shooting at a Halloween party in Marion County early Sunday.
At about 3:20 a.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gunshots being fired in the 10000 block of Portland Road Northeast.
When deputies arrived, they determined that one person was injured during the incident and the suspect was no longer at the scene.
The victim, a 26-year-old man from Myrtle Creek, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies say this is an active and ongoing investigation, and there is no immediate danger to the public.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
