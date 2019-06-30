Man injured in shooting at house party in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man was shot at a party in Hillsboro early Sunday.
The shooting occurred at a house party of about 20 people on Southeast 68th Avenue near Southeast Borwick Street at about 2 a.m., according to Hillsboro police.
Police say the man who was shot was taken by private vehicle to Kaiser Westside Medical Center and then transferred to OHSU. He is in stable condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
