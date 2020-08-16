PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say a man was injured in a shooting in northeast Portland on Sunday.
At 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Northeast Knott Street and Northeast 7th Avenue in the Irvington neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
Officers learned that a suspect or suspects drove by and fired at the victim from a moving vehicle. The suspects left before officers arrived and have not yet been located. No suspect information was released.
Police say there were numerous people in the area at the time. Anyone with information about the shooting who has not yet spoken with an officer is asked to call police non-emergency at 503-823-3333 or e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 20-253761.
